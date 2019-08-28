Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Blyda. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM Bluebonnet Diner Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Blyda born in Hadley on April 27,1930 to Louie and Victoria (Gansis) Blyjda passed away on August 16,2019 while living in Care One Northampton, Massachusetts.



She was a graduate of Hopkins Academy 1948 and Greenfield Community College Nursing Program. She was an RN. She is survived by her brother, Fred Blyda of Hadley. She is also survived by her sons, John and his wife, Nancy of Northampton, Robert and his wife, Virgie of Jefferson,NY, Daniel and his wife Laurie, of Florence, Michael and his wife MaryAnn, of Fort Charlotte, Florida. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Louise worked in various nursing homes and hospitals in Massachusetts and Florida. Louise was a long time friend of Bill Wilson. Friends and family are invited to a repast at Bluebonnet Diner on September 21, 2019 at 6 pm.

Louise Blyda born in Hadley on April 27,1930 to Louie and Victoria (Gansis) Blyjda passed away on August 16,2019 while living in Care One Northampton, Massachusetts.She was a graduate of Hopkins Academy 1948 and Greenfield Community College Nursing Program. She was an RN. She is survived by her brother, Fred Blyda of Hadley. She is also survived by her sons, John and his wife, Nancy of Northampton, Robert and his wife, Virgie of Jefferson,NY, Daniel and his wife Laurie, of Florence, Michael and his wife MaryAnn, of Fort Charlotte, Florida. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Louise worked in various nursing homes and hospitals in Massachusetts and Florida. Louise was a long time friend of Bill Wilson. Friends and family are invited to a repast at Bluebonnet Diner on September 21, 2019 at 6 pm. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close