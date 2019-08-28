Louise Blyda born in Hadley on April 27,1930 to Louie and Victoria (Gansis) Blyjda passed away on August 16,2019 while living in Care One Northampton, Massachusetts.
She was a graduate of Hopkins Academy 1948 and Greenfield Community College Nursing Program. She was an RN. She is survived by her brother, Fred Blyda of Hadley. She is also survived by her sons, John and his wife, Nancy of Northampton, Robert and his wife, Virgie of Jefferson,NY, Daniel and his wife Laurie, of Florence, Michael and his wife MaryAnn, of Fort Charlotte, Florida. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Louise worked in various nursing homes and hospitals in Massachusetts and Florida. Louise was a long time friend of Bill Wilson. Friends and family are invited to a repast at Bluebonnet Diner on September 21, 2019 at 6 pm.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019