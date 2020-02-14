Louise Burton, 95, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband and four siblings.
A native of Brookville, PA, Louise was the youngest of five children of the late Wade M. and Florence J. (Campbell) Henderson. She grew up on Main St., graduated from high school and worked for Sylvania during WWII. She married John ("Jack") Burton of DuBois, PA, and had three children. The family relocated to Northampton, MA, in 1963, where Jack took a position at Northampton Commercial College. After retirement, she and Jack moved to Raleigh, NC, in 2003, to be near their daughters.
Louise was a loving wife and mother, a wonderful cook, baker, and homemaker, and kept a positive outlook on life.
Surviving are daughters Mary-Anne Leary of Wilmington, NC, and Nancy Chocklett (Greg), of Raleigh, NC, son Thomas Burton (Tina Chang) of Alexandria, VA, four grandchildren and one great-grandson, a sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Extended family will gather in the spring in Louise's hometown for interment of the ashes. Memorial gifts may be made to Smile Train or a .
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020