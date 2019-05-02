Louise L. (Butler) Senecal, 94, of Prospect Street passed away on April 30, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



She was born in Northampton and is the daughter of the late Joseph and Pherina (Petit) Butler.



Louise retired in 1992 as a Dietary Technician from the former Northampton State Hospital and also worked for Twin Cleaners in Northampton.



She was married to the late Raymond Senecal who passed away in 2003.



She leaves her daughter Charlene (Senecal) Struthers of Easthampton and her grandson Brennan Struthers and his fiancé Courtney Brzezinski of Easthampton, her great grandson Sawyer Struthers, longtime friend Josie Kozak and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband she is predeceased by her sister Helen Messick.



Services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her memory to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101.



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is handling with her arrangements.

