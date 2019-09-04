Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise M. Ciak. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Mae Hrynyshyn Ciak, 91, a lifelong resident of Sunderland Massachusetts, passed peacefully to the arms of God in the early morning hours of Saturday August 31, 2019 after a 5-year long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Sunderland MA on May 1, 1928, Louise was the daughter of the late Alec and Rose (Walko) Hrynyshyn. Louise was a 1946 graduate of Amherst High School. On May 19, 1956 Louise married her soul mate, best friend and "love of her life" Stanley E Ciak. They made their home in Florence MA for several years before returning to Sunderland in 1967 to assume care of her father at the family homestead. Stanley and Louise enjoyed 38 years of marriage before Stanley's passing in 1994. Louise was employed as an executive secretary in the Optical division of Kollmorgan Corporation, retiring in late 1994. She was a communicate of the Descent of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church and was an active member of her church community until her illness. She spent many Saturdays over the years at the church making pierogi's and gomulka's with her sister Mary and the women of the parish. Louise was passionate about her large family which consisted of her brothers and sisters as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren and great nieces and nephews and extended family. Her door was always open and she welcomed everyone with open arms whenever they wished to visit "home". Aunty Weezie as her nieces and nephews called her, was a favorite aunt, fun, generous to a fault, protective of those she loved and would do anything for her family. She loved to be in the kitchen and nothing made her happier than when visitors arrived so she could cook, bake and fuss over them. She not only loved cooking, but enjoyed baking as well, never having less than three or four desert options available at all times. Louise was predeceased by her three brothers, Alec Hrynyshyn, Roger Hrynyshyn and Rudy Hrynyshyn as well as six sisters, Anne Wehren, Jaye Ouimette, Mary Coffey, Olive Swiderski, Juliette Koncas and Jeanette Meyer. She is leaves to cherish the many memories she created for them, several nieces and nephews as well as several grand nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 9:30-11:00AM at the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA. Funeral services will be immediately following visitation beginning at 11:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Descent of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church. Rites of Committal and burial to follow in Holy Ghost Ukrainian Cemetery, Long Plain Rd. in Whately, MA. Louise's family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff of the C Wing at the Atrium of Cardinal Drive for the compassion and love with which they cared for "Weezie" the past four years. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



