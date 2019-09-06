Louise M. Patriquin 98, of Easthampton died Thursday September 5, at Orchard Valley Assisted Living of Wilbraham. She was born in Cranston, RI June 19, 1921 the daughter of Frederick and Mildred L. Cummings Clarke. Louise attended local schools and was employed as secretary in a law office in Reading, MA. She married the late Lawrence W. Patriquin making their home in Easthampton. She was an active member in Easthampton Congregational Church, Member of Boston YMCA Outing Club, Highlighters Square Dance Club of Agawam and Chic Mates Dance Club of Chicopee. Louise also enjoyed gardening, downhill and cross country skiing and time with her family, after retirement she and Larry traveled in the USA and Canada visiting many of the National Parks with their trailer from 1987 until Larry's death in 1994. Louise treasured her time with family and loved spending time outdoors in every season of the year.



Louise is survived by one daughter Linda M. Waldron of Millbury, two sons Douglas R. Patriquin and wife Lorraine of Arizona, Kenneth W. Patriquin and wife Barbara of Michigan, seven grandchildren Michelle, Jennifer, Todd, Troy, Tyler, Kimberly and Jonathan and seven greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her identical twin sister Marjorie Kennedy.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11 am in Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Visiting hours will be Monday September 9, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Louise's memory to Easthampton Congregational Church, Main Street, Easthampton, MA01027 www.mitchellcofuneralhome.co

