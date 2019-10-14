Luana E. (Eberlein) Kukucka, 93, died on October 11, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Luana, a native of Northampton, was born on February 13, 1926, to the late Anna Marie (Vollinger) and Charles J. Eberlein Sr. She graduated from Smith Academy in 1943, and later attended Northampton and Greenfield Community Colleges. She went on to work in payroll for various tobacco companies, and would retire as a supply depot clerk for the Massachusetts State Police. Luana was a devout in her religious beliefs. She regularly attended Mass at St. Joseph's (currently Our Lady of Grace) Parish in Hatfield. She also served on the Rosary Alter Society. She will be missed by all who knew her. Luana is survived by her sister Shirley Stuckey, her favorite cousin Jane Motyka, many cousins and several nieces and nephews, as well as many godchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Kukucka in 2013, and her brother Charles Eberlein Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Hatfield on Thursday October 17 at 10 AM, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. There will be no calling hours.



Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Grace Parish or to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

