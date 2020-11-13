Lucille F. Cernak, 69, was born August 23, 1951 in Worcester, Ma to Jerry and Rose (Tonelli) DiTerlizzi; the oldest of the three queens of her family. She is originally from Shrewsbury, Ma where she graduated from Shrewsbury High School. She later attended and graduated from Keene State College, where she met the love of her life - Chuck Cernak. They were married on Memorial Day, 1973.
Lucille started her long and successful banking career in January 1974 as a teller at NIS and retired in 2015 from Northampton Co-Operative Bank as Executive Vice President. Throughout her career she was fortunate to meet interesting and wonderful people, many of whom became lifelong friends. She enjoyed and took pride in helping people start businesses or buy their first homes.
Whenever she had the opportunity, Lucille enjoyed traveling with her family and visited a variety of places with Ketchikan, Alaska; Sorrento & Fiesole, Italy; and Bryce Canyon among the highlights of her destinations. While these locales were exotic, perhaps her biggest adventures came when traveling with her grandchildren to Stowe Mtn., Lake George, NY and Mt. Washington. Her most cherished trips were to her precious "Lucky Enough" cottage at Cape Cod (by the ocean she loved) where she always made sure to have the "magic" suitcase packed for Ben and Meg.
She leaves the love of her life, "Chuck" Charles Cernak; amazing son Eric; beloved daughter in-law Sarah; the joys of her life, Ben and Meg; two wonderful sisters, Joni Milluzzo & husband Tony of Sterling, Ma, Brenda Smith and husband Jay of West Boylston, Ma, niece and nephew, Erika and Tyler; and "BFFs" Sandra Smith and Joan Cramer.
Lucille's passion was making quilts and she truly lived up to the moniker "scissors wizard". To those many lucky people who had the privilege of receiving one (or many!) she also leaves a cherished treasure, handmade with love, a one of a kind "Luci Quilt".
Services for Lucille will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044