Lucille L. Dignam, 94, died on October 3, 2020, in Holyoke at Day Brook Village Nursing Center. Born in Easthampton, on November 11, 1925, she was the daughter of George and Dorila (Pelletier) Dupre'. Lucille was a graduate of Easthampton High School. She worked most of her life for the State of Massachusetts Unemployment Office as a clerk. In 1948 she married Arthur M. Dignam and they shared over 66 years together until his death in 2014. Lucille was a quiet lady who enjoyed baking for friends and family, she also enjoyed crafting and making her own candies. Lucille was also an avid bird enthusiast. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother George A. Dupre' and a nephew Justin Dignam.



She will de missed by her 2 nieces and 4 nephews; Kevin Croake, Shawn Croake, Karen Croake, Melissa Fignand, Eric Croake and Peter Dignam.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at noon in St Brigid's Cemetery, all are welcome to attend. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.



The Family would like to thank Pioneer Valley Hospice, Daybrook Senior Living Center, especially the caring staff of the Founders Hall Long Term Care unit, and Holyoke Medical ER Staff for their compassion and care on this journey.



