Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872

Lucretia A. Emmett passed away on April 9 at Baystate Medical Center due to pneumonia complications following hip surgery. She was 94 years old. Lucretia will be truly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Lucretia was born on July 17, 1925 in Northampton, MA to Joseph E. Hathaway and Lucretia N. (Jernegan) Hathaway. Lucretia lived most of her life in Northampton, resided in Easthampton for thirty- three years, and recently resided at Heritage Hall East Nursing Home in Agawam. Lucretia was a graduate of Northampton High School in 1942 and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Franklin County Public Hospital nursing school in 1946. She was the widow of James W. Emmett who passed away at an early age of 33 in 1955. Lucretia was a proud stay-at-home mother to her four children until 1963 when she went back to work as a nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She ended her career there as a Head Nurse and then completed her nursing career at Rockridge Retirement Home. Lucretia enjoyed spending many hours doing needlepoint and cross-stitching projects for her children, grandchildren, and herself. She met with her nursing school classmates to play cards nearly every month for over 55 years. Lucretia was proud that she learned to use the computer at age 78, and she enjoyed emailing her family and friends for another decade after her senior center computer course. Lucretia also thoroughly enjoyed researching the family's genealogy and passing on that information to her family. Lucretia was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and also a member of the Hampshire County TRIAD.



Lucretia is survived by her two sons, Brian (and wife, Susan) Emmett of Easthampton, MA and Denis (and wife, Susan) Emmett of Sarasota, FL and by her two daughters, Linda Duame of Agawam, MA and Denise (and husband, Mark) Gaspari of Westfield, MA; her seven grandchildren, Jamie, Liz, Jason, Nick, Becca, Kathryn, and Ashley; and her eleven great grandchildren, Amber, Emmett, Hailey, Lena, Molly, Kaelyn, Jude, Leah, Kylie, Riley, and Aubrey.



Due to the state restrictions with the COVID-19 virus, the funeral and burial for Lucretia were private through Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton. Memorial donations in Lucretia's name may be made to the ambulance unit of the Easthampton Fire Department.

