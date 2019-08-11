Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ludolph H. Nehring. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 1:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ludolph H. Nehring, Jr., 87, died Aug. 9, 2019, at his daughter's home in Florence surrounded by his loving family.



Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Northampton, he was the son of Ludolph H. and Bertha (Dahmke) Nehring.



A 1949 graduate of Northampton High School, he worked at 104th Tactical Wing of the Air National Guard in Westfield for forty-two years. In Oct. 1961, during the Berlin Crisis, he was activated to Phalsbourg, France for nine months as part of Operation Stair Step. He retired with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. His nickname in the guard was "Swamp Fox."



With the guard he traveled all over the world. He won numerous awards with the pistol and rifle team of the Air National Guard. He spent several weeks every summer at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod, while his family camped nearby.



Lu was a very generous and loving son, father and grandfather. He always helped his parents on their farm on Bridge Road. He was an avid gardener and loved hunting and travel. He never missed a horse show of his youngest daughter Laura and enjoyed spending time at his home on Cape Cod, eating lobsters and steamers. His favorite words were "gallivanting" and "yahoo", a term of endearment he used for his children and grandchildren. Those who really knew him will miss him dearly.



He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara Vacchelli and by his second wife Virginia Frances Nehring; by his brother Robert J. Nehring, his sister Lois Turner and his daughter-in-love Beth LaBerge.



He is survived by his son Jeffrey Nehring and his daughters, Lynn Nehring and husband Robert Bridgman, Lorena Nehring and husband Ronald Shapiro, and Laura Nehring Ross and son-in-law Bob Ross. He is also survived by his adored sister Joann Twohig and her husband Kevin; his daughter-in-love Debbie Scott; nine grandchildren: Jordan, Logan, Megan, Jacob, Samuel, Jonah, Kate, Alexander, and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Road in Northampton, Wednesday, August 14, with calling hours from 10 to 1:00, followed by a service at 1:00, with private burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, because Lu loved birds.





