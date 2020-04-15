Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne P. Baker. View Sign Service Information Firtion-Adams Funeral Service 76 Broad Street Westfield , MA 01085 (413)-562-6244 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away quietly and comfortably at Noble Hospital, under the watchfulness of the nurses and doctors who provided kind and compassionate care throughout her stay, despite the relentless demands they face at this trying time. Lynne was the 4th of 5 children born to George and Ella Purple. The Purples moved several times in central New York state during her childhood, eventually settling in Hamilton, New York. After graduating from Ilion High School in 1959, Lynne matriculated to Middlebury College, where she graduated in 1963. At Middlebury she met her first husband, Ted Buhl, of Batavia, New York. They were married in April of 1965. They had three children, Chris, Mickey and Amy. On September 1, 1977, Lynne married the love of her life, Dr. John (Jack) W. Baker II. His daughters Karen and Laura Baker became Lynne's 4th and 5th children. The only steps in the Baker home were the staircases leading up or down. The Baker family resided together in Cornwall, NY for over 40 years. We often heard Lynne say that all she ever really wanted to be was a mother. She did that, and did it wonderfully. None of her children can remember a night during our childhood that Lynne failed to have dinner for seven of us on the table at 6pm sharp, or a day she and Jack didn't find a way to get all five of us to whatever practice, recital, game or event we were participating in throughout our school years. She did all that while also managing the myriad details of Jack's successful and ever expanding psychology and consulting practice for 35+ years. Lynne and Jack enjoyed travel, with their children and on their own, sports (particularly tennis) and music. More than anything else they valued family, and were always sure to see that all the various grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins were an active part of the Baker family's life. As their children grew up and ventured out on their own, Lynne and Jack dove headlong into the roles of loving, doting grandparents to their (eventually) ten grandchildren. Many of Lynne's greatest joys and fondest memories were of times with her grandchildren as they grew. Lynne was pre-deceased by her parents George and Ella Purple, her older brother Rick Purple, and her granddaughter Annie Buhl. She is survived by her husband Dr. John (Jack) W. Baker II, her children Karen Baker Pinkham, Chris Buhl, Mickey Buhl, Laura Baker Green and Amy Buhl Conn, her sons-in-law George Pinkham, Frank Green and Adam Conn, her daughters-in-law Sarah Buhl and Stacy Buhl, her grandchildren Trevor, Tristan and Trey Pinkham; Sam, Chloe and Robinson Buhl; Cody Green; Savannah and Soren Buhl. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Bob & Jo Purple, sister-in-law Jere Purple, sister Lee Bent, and sister Les Purple, as well as by her nine nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces & nephews. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate face masks or shields to either Armbrook Senior Living Village, 551 N Rd, Westfield, MA 01085 (where Lynne resided the final five years of her life) or an assisted / senior living center of your choice. Those facilities are in great need of personal protective equipment at this time. Also, donations can be made in Lynne Baker's name to the of the Hudson Valley, Orange/Sullivan Regional Office, 384 Crystal Run Road, Suite 102, Middletown, NY 10941-4103.

