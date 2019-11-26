Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Drusilla Kuschka. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Prayer Service 4:00 PM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

M. Drusilla "Dru", "Droody" Kuschka, 75, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a short illness. Born in Bellows Falls, Vermont she was the daughter of Allan and Mabel Drusilla (Pitkin) Randall. She was a graduate of Hartford High School in Vermont, after which she worked for a short while, then came to Northampton and was a graduate of Northampton Commercial College. She met and married her husband, the love of her life, Frank Emil Kuschka in 1964 and they have spent 55 wonderful years together. Dru briefly worked at WHMP, and then continued working as an executive secretary for Smith College. She was involved in the arts program at Smith College and enjoyed arts and crafts along with baking, where she was very proud of winning a blue ribbon for her apple pie at the Three County Fair. She also was a religious education teacher at Saint John's Episcopal Church. Throughout her life she considered herself one of Barry Manilow's biggest fans, enjoying his music. She attended many of his shows, one of which she was chosen to sing onstage with him I Can't Smile Without You, one of her favorite songs. Dru will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Frank, her son Aaron Kuschka and his partner Mary Ellen Carey of Chicopee along with her son Brian and his wife Melissa Kuschka of Easthampton. She was a beloved grandmother to Jeffrey, Abigail and Loren. She was predeceased by her sister Shirley and her brothers Buddy and Bill.



Calling hours will be held this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Her burial will be private. The family suggest in lieu of flowers please donate on behalf of her memory to the building fund at Saint John's Episcopal Church Northampton, MA.

