Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Carrozzo. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





In addition to her loving husband Ralph, Mabel is survived by her daughter, Sheila Jillson; her stepson, Jeffrey Carrozzo; her grandchildren, Jennifer Soper and her husband James Soper, and Tony Jillson and his wife Martha Lively; her great grandchildren, Katherine Soper, Joshua Soper, Jennifer Denkiewicz, Shawn Denkiewicz, Stephanie Seo, and Jayme Koch; her nieces, Lyn Jackson, and Cynthia Parkinson, her nephew Graham Parkinson and his wife Pam, and many extended family and friends in the US and abroad. She was predeceased by her first husband, Leo Bushman, her brother, John Jackson, and her sisters, Marian Parkinson and Margaret Sutter and her son-in-law, Frederick Jillson.



Mabel's family would like to thank the staff at The Arbor's Assisted Living at Amherst, MA and the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, Leeds, MA for their dedicated and compassionate care.



A funeral service honoring Mabel's life will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 9:30 am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. Please meet at the church. Burial follow in Hazardville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit

Mabel (Jackson) Carrozzo, 93, of Amherst, MA, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of Ralph Carrozzo, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Linda Manor. Daughter of the late William and Margaret (Rattclif) Jackson, Mabel was born in Manchester, England on February 26, 1926. She emigrated to the United States as a war bride to the late Leo Bushman. Mabel had a long career of over 35 years as a secretary for CL&P. In her free time, she enjoyed square dancing, knitting and crocheting and beautifying the surroundings in her home. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal (formerly St. Mary's) Church. In her later years she would often be found engaged in sharing of war stories with her friends at the nursing home.In addition to her loving husband Ralph, Mabel is survived by her daughter, Sheila Jillson; her stepson, Jeffrey Carrozzo; her grandchildren, Jennifer Soper and her husband James Soper, and Tony Jillson and his wife Martha Lively; her great grandchildren, Katherine Soper, Joshua Soper, Jennifer Denkiewicz, Shawn Denkiewicz, Stephanie Seo, and Jayme Koch; her nieces, Lyn Jackson, and Cynthia Parkinson, her nephew Graham Parkinson and his wife Pam, and many extended family and friends in the US and abroad. She was predeceased by her first husband, Leo Bushman, her brother, John Jackson, and her sisters, Marian Parkinson and Margaret Sutter and her son-in-law, Frederick Jillson.Mabel's family would like to thank the staff at The Arbor's Assisted Living at Amherst, MA and the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, Leeds, MA for their dedicated and compassionate care.A funeral service honoring Mabel's life will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 9:30 am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. Please meet at the church. Burial follow in Hazardville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close