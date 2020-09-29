Madalyn Jean (Warren) Kirejczyk, 87, of Lake Worth, FL peacefully passed away on September 26, 2020 in Florence with her daughters by her side.



Madalyn was born in Amherst on January 21, 1933 to the late Arthur and Madalyn (Howes) Warren. She was a graduate of Amherst High School Class of 1951. Madalyn worked since the age of 14 and when prompted could remember at least 25 different jobs. It was one of these jobs at First National where she met her husband of 46-years, Joe Kirejczyk. They were married on June 1, 1953. Ultimately finding her passion as a food sales representative, she retired from E.L. Cooney after 20 years.



Madalyn was a longtime resident of Florence and spent her summers on Pine Island Lake, Westhampton, where she enjoyed visits from her and Joe's extended family and friends. After retirement, she and Joe moved to Lake Worth, FL. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Debra Furman and her husband John of Southampton; daughter Molly Kirejczyk and her partner Mike Yelle of Florence; grandchildren Rachael Hahn and her husband Keen of Chelmsford, and Matthew Furman and his fiancée Martha Falgren of Seattle, WA. The oldest of 11 children, Madalyn will also be remembered by her brothers Arthur and Marion of Amherst, Steven and Elaine of Deerfield, Michael Warren of Lake Worth, FL, James and Susan of Amherst, as well as her sisters Kathleen and George Ursia of Lake Worth, Fl, Patricia Begos of Lake Worth, FL, Marilyn and Joe Niquette of Ware, and Rita and Jim Laughnane of Batan Island, SC. and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Madalyn was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kirejczyk, her daughter Sandra Ann Kirejczyk, her brother Roy Warren, her sister Joanne Cole and brother-in-law Donald Kirejczyk. She also leaves behind her in-laws Eugene and Cindy Kirejczyk of Chicopee, Jean Kirejczyk and her late husband Robert of Phoenix, AZ, Carol and Ernie Booth of Northampton, Arlene and Bob Hebert of Hatfield and Dorothy and Bill Pharmer of Hershey, PA and Florence, MA, whose Florence residence was compassionately offered to Jean to be cared for in comfort by her girls during her final days.



Services for Madalyn will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In honor of her love of weekly visits to the library, please consider a memorial gift to Friends of Lake Worth Public Library, 15 North M Street, Lake Worth, Fl 33460.



