Madeline Sage Laliberte of West Chesterfield, Massachusetts, born March 30th, 1995, died unexpectedly at home on April 25th, 2020 at the age of 25.



Madeline is survived by:



Her mother Debra Laliberte and her partner Adam Lord of West Chesterfield, MA.



Her father Robert Laliberte and his wife Marie Chmura of South Yarmouth, MA.



Her Brother Joseph Laliberte of Southampton, MA.



Her Uncle David and Aunt Dawn Leeming of Easthampton, MA.



Her Cousin Courtney and her husband Keith Fallie, and their newborn baby, Odin.



Her Aunt Line Laliberte of Northbridge, MA.



Her Cousin Leah Dittman of Watertown, MA.



Her Cousin Nick Dittman of New York City, NY.



Her Uncle Yvon Laliberte of Port St. Lucie, FL.



Her Cousin Keyonna Laliberte of Port St. Lucie, FL.



Her Cousin Eli Laliberte of Port St. Lucie, FL.



Her Aunt Ellen Laliberte of Port St. Lucie, FL.



Her beloved boxer, "Tucker."



And her many friends.



Madeline was cremated on April 30th, 2020. A Private family service will take place for now. Due to the given times, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date



