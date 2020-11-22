Mao Mak, age 83, of Chicopee, died unexpectedly at Holyoke Medical Center, after becoming ill at her residence. She was born in Battambang, Cambodia on June 2, 1937 and was the daughter of Mak Kleng. While residing in Cambodia, education was not available for her and she worked in the farming industry from a very young age supporting her family. Mao married Heang Pen in 1952 and together they gave life to thirteen children and they celebrated sixty years of marriage together until his death on December 3, 2012. She along with her husband and family escaped from the the killing fields of genocide from the regime of the Khmer Rouge. They immigrated to the United States in 1983, first living in West Springfield, Amherst, Easthampton before moving to Chicopee in 1995. She became a proud United States Citizen in 2010. Mao was devoted to her Cambodian Community of Western Mass and her Buddhist faith, volunteering countless hours to help at the Temple in Pelham.
Mao's true passion was her devotion for her family, the love she provided her entire family was immense and taking care of her grandchildren was something that she was proud to do. Her other passion was her love of cooking for family, gardening of flowers, vegetables and family poker nights, when they could all come together. Mao will be deeply missed by her entire loving and devoted family, five Daughters; Robin Pen of Chicopee, Reoung Phai and husband Sam of Chicopee, Paulina Pen of Medford, Lynn Pen and husband Vanny of Holyoke, Saren Lip and husband Von of California, 4 Sons; Him Pen and wife Seap of Chicopee, Joe Pen and wife Jacklyn of California, Heap Pen and wife Kosal of Chicopee, Roum Pen and wife Sokhom of Chicopee and her cherished forty grand children and seven great grandchildren. Besides her husband, Mao was predeceased by four children and one brother.
Calling hours for Mao will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 2-5pm at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA, whom has been honorably and proudly entrusted with providing with Mao's care and services. This will be a walk through wake, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing is required. Funeral Services will be all private. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Charity of Donor's Choice in Mao's Memory.