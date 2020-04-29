Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maragret A. Civello. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peg" Civello, age 80, of Easthampton, MA, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020. Peg was born on September 12, 1939 to Charles and Margaret Gionet in Florence, Massachusetts. Peg graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1957 and continued on to Northampton Commercial College where she graduated in 1960. Later that year, she married Philip F. Civello. They were married for 59 years. Peg is survived by her husband, Phil, her daughter, Lynn Civello Gotwals and her husband, Philip Gotwals of Needham, MA and her son, Joseph Civello and his wife, Christina Hammel of Southampton, MA. Peg was the proud grandmother of Sarah and Caroline Gotwals and Emma Civello. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Francis Civello Jr. and Edward Hagelstein as well as five nephews and one niece and their children. She was predeceased by her parents and her two sisters, Barbara Hagelstein and Beverly Gionet.



Peg had a long career in higher education, supporting the educational missions of the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, Amherst College, Smith College, and retiring from the President's Office of Westfield State College in 2001. While at Westfield, Peg continued her academic studies and graduated, earning a bachelor's degree with honors in business. She was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the international honor society.



After her retirement, Peg traveled extensively and pursued her love of golf as a member of the Northampton Country Club. She also enjoyed theorem painting, cross-stitching and crocheting. Her schedule was always cleared for a recital, athletic event or performance by one of her granddaughters--the lights of her life. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.



Due to Coronavirus, she was buried privately at St. Mary Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Look Park, 300 North Main Street, Florence, MA 01062 or online at



