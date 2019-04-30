Marc Fitzgerald, age 63, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Wingate in South Hadley after a long battle with frontal temporal dementia. He attended public schools and graduated from Berkshire Christian College. Marc is survived by his beloved wife, 14-year-old twin sons, a brother, and many cousins and in-laws. The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff at Wingate, his Mercy Life team, and the numerous caregivers who helped him at home. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 3:30 pm at Christ Community Church, 1255 Federal St. (Route 9) in Belchertown. Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, non-charitable contributions may be made to "The Fitzgerald Twins Fund" c/o Florence Bank, P.O. Box 60700, Florence, MA 01062-0700. Charitable contributions may be given in Marc's memory to the "Building Fund" at Christ Community Church, P.O. Box 1270, Belchertown, MA 01007.

