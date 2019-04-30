Marc Fitzgerald, age 63, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Wingate in South Hadley after a long battle with frontal temporal dementia. He attended public schools and graduated from Berkshire Christian College. Marc is survived by his beloved wife, 14-year-old twin sons, a brother, and many cousins and in-laws. The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff at Wingate, his Mercy Life team, and the numerous caregivers who helped him at home. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 3:30 pm at Christ Community Church, 1255 Federal St. (Route 9) in Belchertown. Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, non-charitable contributions may be made to "The Fitzgerald Twins Fund" c/o Florence Bank, P.O. Box 60700, Florence, MA 01062-0700. Charitable contributions may be given in Marc's memory to the "Building Fund" at Christ Community Church, P.O. Box 1270, Belchertown, MA 01007.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019