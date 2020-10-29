Marc J. Bernier, 48, of West Gill Road died suddenly (not from Covid), Friday 10/23/2020 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Montague on July 16, 1972, the son of James Bernier Sr. and Carla (Graveline) Bernier. Marc attended local schools in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1991.
Marc was working in New Jersey as a superintendent for IPC Lydon at the Newark airport. He was also a member of the Millwrights Union 1121 since 2001. He would commute home on weekends to see his daughters and tend to his home.
Marc was a jovial guy that was loved by many. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, was a loyal friend and hard worker. He loved spending time with his two daughters, and his new wife, "Mide" when he was not working. He loved playing cribbage, hunting and all kinds of outdoor activities. He was happiest when outside hanging by his pool grilling in the summer, or snowmobiling in the winter. He took pride in keeping his house and barn heated with wood in the winter and his pool in the summer! Marc established many friendships over the years including while working in New Jersey, New York, Mass and other states for his company. He seemed to always show up with a silly joke and his laugh was memorably endearing. Marc left us far too early in life and will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
Among his survivors Marc leaves his wife, Deborah "Mide" Ayodele Bernier from Nigeria, two daughters, Jordan and Paige Bernier, and their mother, Kerry Bernier, Marc's mother, Carla Bernier, and her partner Sean Boardway; his sister Lisa Kittredge and her fiancé, Jeff Peddar, and his sister, Sara Bernier. His stepmother, Kathy
Bernier and seven nieces, Kylie and Casey Kittredge, Ella, Josie and Maddie Sabelawski, Judith Bernier and Alexis Ackerman. Marc also leaves many uncles, aunts and cousins behind.
Marc was predeceased by his dad, James Craig Bernier, his brother, James "Craig" Bernier, Jr., his maternal grandparents, Fred and Betty Graveline, and his paternal grandparents, Bayne and Fran Bernier.
Funeral services will be private. All things considered, a celebration of Life will be planned for May of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Bement School, P.O. Box 8, Deerfield, MA. 01342 or Cheshire Academy, 10 Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410.
