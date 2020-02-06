Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. "Meg" Eakin. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Committal 3:00 PM Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel 1390 Main St. Agawam , MA View Map Service 4:15 PM College Church Pomeroy Terrace Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Meckel Eakin, 83, passed away on February 4, 2020, after spending time surrounded by family and friends.



Meg was born and raised in Holyoke, graduating from Sacred Heart High School. She received degrees in sociology from Regis College and nursing from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. A retired Air Force veteran, who obtained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, she served at the Clark Air Base in the Philippines during the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force Reserves after she moved to Texas. She taught nursing for eight years and then went to work at the MD Anderson Hospital at the University of Texas. She later worked at the Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey as a wound care specialist. When she came back to Western Massachusetts, she worked as a consultant at Baystate Medical, Holyoke Hospital, and at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



She continued her mission of helping others when she joined College Church in Northampton. She was the guiding light and organizer of the church's health care clinic for over ten years and a principal organizer of the emergency preparedness training at College Church. On a mission trip to Turkey, she taught the doctors and nurses about wound care that transformed patient care there.



Meg is survived by her brother William Meckel and his wife Barbara, also from Leeds, and her sister-in-law, June Meckel of Andover. She was close to all of her fifteen nieces and nephews, thirty-two grand-nieces and nephews, and two great-grand nieces. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and every Christmas Eve she could be found leading the singing of Christmas carols with her family. She loved to travel, hike and ride her bike. She spent many years creating a scrapbook that traced her genealogy through pictures of her family. She always looked forward to meeting with her book club, her church community, and hosting parties for her many friends beside her beautiful gardens.



A committal service will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1390 Main St., Agawam at 3 pm on Monday, February 10th with military honors. This will be followed by a service at 4:15 at College Church on Pomeroy Terrace in Northampton. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to College Church at



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044





Margaret Meckel Eakin, 83, passed away on February 4, 2020, after spending time surrounded by family and friends.Meg was born and raised in Holyoke, graduating from Sacred Heart High School. She received degrees in sociology from Regis College and nursing from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. A retired Air Force veteran, who obtained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, she served at the Clark Air Base in the Philippines during the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force Reserves after she moved to Texas. She taught nursing for eight years and then went to work at the MD Anderson Hospital at the University of Texas. She later worked at the Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey as a wound care specialist. When she came back to Western Massachusetts, she worked as a consultant at Baystate Medical, Holyoke Hospital, and at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.She continued her mission of helping others when she joined College Church in Northampton. She was the guiding light and organizer of the church's health care clinic for over ten years and a principal organizer of the emergency preparedness training at College Church. On a mission trip to Turkey, she taught the doctors and nurses about wound care that transformed patient care there.Meg is survived by her brother William Meckel and his wife Barbara, also from Leeds, and her sister-in-law, June Meckel of Andover. She was close to all of her fifteen nieces and nephews, thirty-two grand-nieces and nephews, and two great-grand nieces. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and every Christmas Eve she could be found leading the singing of Christmas carols with her family. She loved to travel, hike and ride her bike. She spent many years creating a scrapbook that traced her genealogy through pictures of her family. She always looked forward to meeting with her book club, her church community, and hosting parties for her many friends beside her beautiful gardens.A committal service will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1390 Main St., Agawam at 3 pm on Monday, February 10th with military honors. This will be followed by a service at 4:15 at College Church on Pomeroy Terrace in Northampton. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to College Church at https://thecollegechurch.org/give/ or at P.O. Box 203, Northampton, MA 01060.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close