Margaret A. Guiel, 88, of Granby passed away July 3, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1932 in Easthampton to Philip and Angeline (Ducharme) Pinard. She worked as a CNA for many years at the Northampton State Hospital and Holyoke Nursing Home. She loved taking care of people. Margaret enjoyed cooking and playing cards and bingo with her friends. She is survived by her husband, Henry Guiel, their three children, Nancy Guiel of Amherst, John Guiel of Holyoke, David (Sue) Guiel of Illinois, and two grandchildren, Chloe and Ciaran. She is also survived by her siblings, James, Charles, Peter, Philip and Francis. A calling hour will be held on Thur. July 9th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Beers & Story Funeral Home in South Hadley. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Granby followed by a burial at Notre Dame Cemetery in South Hadley. For more information, please visit www.beersandstory.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
Beers & Story Funeral Home
646 Newton Street
South Hadley, MA 01075
