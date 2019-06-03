Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peg" Fox. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peg" Elizabeth {Banks} Fox, 93, passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst, following a period of declining health. Born in Palmer, MA on October 13, 1925, the daughter of the late William G. and Mary Ellen {Diggins} Banks. She was a graduate of Amherst High School, in 1947 she graduated from Holyoke Hospital Nursing School and began her long nursing career of 45 years, first at Holyoke Hospital, then at Kane's Nursing Home in Amherst, the Fisher Home for Aged Women in North Amherst, and in the latter point of her career as a private nurse for prominent residents of Amherst, including the President of the First National Bank.



Following the death of her mother in 1961, she and her husband, Francis {Bronc} Fox moved to the Crow Hill section of Amherst from Holyoke so that she could be a caregiver to her father and disabled brother, Richard. She also was a nanny for her two grandchildren in their pre-school years, which were the light of her life.



After retirement Peg and her Husband Bronc enjoyed trips to Ireland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Germany and camping trips with friends, the late Ed and Pat Bokum.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, and her brothers, Richard and Robert and her son in-law, Leslie Heath.



Peg leaves her two children, Elizabeth {Beth} Heath of Amherst and Francis Fox Jr. of Ludlow, retired Chief of Police for Belchertown Police Department; her granddaughter, Kristen Fox of Boston, and Courtney Fox of Belchertown. She is also survived by her brother's, Timothy {Ted} Banks, and his wife Joan of Amherst and William {Bill} Banks and his wife Catherine, of Springfield, and her sister in-laws, Helen Banks of Belmont, and Marjorie Lawrence of West Springfield, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



She enjoyed time with family and friends. Anyone that was blessed to know Peg knew that she was a loving and kind person, who always put helping others before herself. She will be missed by so many.



Calling hours for Peg will be Thursday, June 6, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Douglass Funeral Service, Amherst. Funeral services will be Friday at 9:00 am from the funeral home, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Brigid's Church, Amherst. Burial will follow at St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St. Amherst, MA 01002.



