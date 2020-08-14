The world paused and wept on August 8th, because Margaret Freeman, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away. After 84 years enhancing the communities where she lived, she left our physical world surrounded by her adoring family: Jim, her loving husband of 60 years, Eric, her younger son, Maya, her treasured daughter-in-law, and Nico, Kai and Tessa, three of her beloved grandchildren. To capture the magnitude of Margret's impact on her world is tricky to do in mere sentences. However, the core of her personality -- profound altruism -- shined through in all stages of her life.
Growing up in Amsterdam, New York, Margaret excelled academically, musically, and socially. Her supportive parents, Albert and Elizabeth Noble, oversaw the formation of a talented, intelligent, caring and selfless human. Even when young, she avoided recounting her various successes in favor of highlighting friendships, relationships, and personal connections.
As she moved to the University of Rochester for her undergraduate degree, and later to the University of Minnesota for graduate work, Margaret's immense intellect always took a backseat to her gentle, thoughtful, inclusive heart. Her high school teaching days found her lesson plans archived nationally as examples of a master teacher. But the only stories she told about her first career centered on her students, their families, and her willingness to sacrifice for their betterment. They called her, "perky Miss Noble."
Once Hadley became her final place to call home in 1968, she selflessly gave up her profession to raise her two sons, Matthew and Eric. When she returned to the school system as Hooker Elementary School's cherished secretary in the mid 1980's, almost two decades of local citizens and staff marveled at her grace, talent and patience. Everyone knew it was Mrs. Freeman who ran the school, had the pulse of the people, and cared a little bit more than others.
In addition, she chaired the Hadley Historical Commission, wisely and fairly protecting the town's heritage. She helped plan 80-some events to celebrate its 350th anniversary.
She enjoyed leisure hours ice skating, hiking, playing music, visiting Italy and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink.
But mainly she focused on others. Inclusivity and unparalleled generosity radiated from her. She baked dozens of cookies to celebrate holidays. The kitchen table always had room for one more, the countless parties, gatherings and celebrations she hosted always made space for the lonely and she welcomed strangers as friends. For years she summoned more than one hundred people to her backyard for a joyous Fourth of July celebration. The dear friendships she cultivated spanned decades, her longest one 80 years, but countless others that embraced a half century.
Though she actively shunned the spotlight, her inner light never failed to shine bright for all to notice. Which is why the world paused and wept. For one of its brightest stars went out on Earth. We all will miss her physical presence, but Margaret Freeman's spirit will illuminate, mentor, and guide the hearts of those she's touched forever.
Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com