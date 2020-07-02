Margaret H. "Micki" Seigel died Wednesday, June 24th mid morning at the age of 73, peacefully after recovering from the COVID virus at the Hunterdon Care Center in Flemington NJ.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, John Seigel, and her twin brother Bobby; and 5 children, Eric (51), Tracy (50), Cheryl (59), Mark (59) and Deborah (56) and 11 grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan; Delaney and Cassidy; David, Zachary and Jacob; Ian; Johnny, Danny and Brenny. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Micki, as she loved to be called, earned her RN at The Cooley Dickenson School of Nursing. She loved her nursing career, taking care of anyone and everyone that needed help, especially in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield MA. She really loved those babies. She was a strong activist during the AIDS Epidemic taking care of many AIDS patients at the hospital including one of her great loves, Steven Kennedy, who came to live with John and Micki during his lifetime. She was an LGBTQ activist along with her husband and together they raised awareness, raised money and marched with their "family".
Micki absolutely loved her home in the woods of West Hatfield, MA where was an animal rights activist and saved the beavers!!!! During the last ten years Micki and John moved to Flemington NJ to be closer to family and John retired from their sign painting business 'Seigel Signs'. Her lasting legacy was teaching everyone love and respect for all people - no matter who they were or where they came from. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 No. Gaston Ave. Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northampton Pride, www.nohopride.org
