Margaret Kovalski of Easthampton passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer on August 15 , 2020 at the home she shared with her daughter in Westfield.
Margaret was born on July 2 1938 in Montague City Ma the daughter of the late Edward and Marion (Hale) Neipp. She attended local schools in Turners Falls, MA. Margaret was a waitress for many years at Carl's Restaurant. And was also a secretary for many years at her church.
In Margaret's earlier years she enjoyed traveling to many different parts of the world. She was an avid supporter of the military. And later in life she enjoyed going on day trips or just going for a drive or to the movies. She loved to go shopping. But what she loved most was spending time with her family any chance she had to be around them made her happy especially during the holidays. Christmas was her favorite holiday she would go all out with the decorations. She also loved animals. She had 2 cats that she just adored and loved very much.
Margaret is survived by 3 sons Michael Sweeney of Easthampton, Shawn Sweeney of Palmer and Shayne Sweeney of Westfield 2 daughters Elizabeth Kovalski of Westfield and Heidi Bilodeau of Holyoke a surviving sister Lorraine Carson of Easthampton, and a predeceased sister Elizabeth (sis) Nartowicz of South Deerfield and 2 predeceased brothers Richard Neipp of Florida, Arthur Neipp of Turners Falls. She also leaves 10 grandchildren Jeffery Patten, Jessica Sweeney, Caitlyn Robbins, Timothy Robbins, Zachary Robbins, Bryanna Robbins, Jared Sweeney, Cassidy Sweeney, Amberle Ryan and Maddie Ryan and 8 great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service and burial will be private
In Lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Wounded Warrior
Program or Lung Cancer Associations