Margaret Murray
MARGARET "PEGGY" MURRAY, 78, of South Hadley, passed away after a short illness June 30, 2020 at the Holyoke Medical Ceneter. Peggy was born in Dorchester, MA Dec 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Catherine (Kelly) Murray. Peggy was educated at ST. MARK'S School in Dorchester, MA.; a graduate of the Cardinal Cushing's High School in South Boston, and later was a graduate of the Salem State College, in Salem MA. Peggy was a retired Boston Postal Worker and a former teacher in both Marblehead and Salem. Peggy was a Communicant of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in South Hadley and was a volunteer for the Kate's kitchen program, a member of the OutdoorAdventure group, the St. Patrick's Ladies Guild, assisted at the Lenten Lunches and the Faith and Action Committee at the parish. She was also a member of the South Hadley Senior Center. Kindness and hospitality are 2 words that describe Peggy. She was a great outdoors person, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, and canoeing. She involved all her family and friends in these activities, opening her chalet in Moultonboro, N.H., for everyone to enjoy. There are many people who would not have hiked the mountains of NH if it was not for Peggy. Peggy said her Chalet was a home because of all the people who spent time with her there. Peggy was a very spiritual person who began each day with a half hour of meditation, a practice she developed during her 13 years as a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur in Boston. She loved wildlife, particularly elephants. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She loved being with her dear friends in Boston and N.H. and the wonderful new friends she made in So. Hadley over the past 6 yrs. She also loved to travel and meet people from all over the world, including trips to Ireland, Peru, Kenya, and the 1988 Olympic games in Calgary. Peggy leaves her beloved family, her sister Maureen and her husband John Sheehan, of Southampton. She was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew and Thomas Murray; and niece and nephews, Tara, Michael, and PJ. She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, and 23 of their children whom she loved dearly, as well as many cousins, extended family, and dear friends. Due to the recent challenges of the Covid 19 Virus, Peggy's family will be holding a memorial service and gathering to celebrate her life at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the Tara Sheehan Fund at the Community foundation of Western Mass at www.facebook.com/runfortara or www.runfortara.org. The O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, Ma has been entrusted with Peggy's arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
