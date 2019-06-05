Margaret R. (Laflam) Laprade, 93, formerly of Easthampton and Florida died on May 30, 2019 at Care One at Northampton.



She was born in Rochester, New York in 1926 and was the daughter of William and Mary Rose (Dion) Laflam.



Margaret worked for many years at the former Norm's Coffee Shop in Easthampton as a waitress and cook.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lucien O. Laprade in 2018 and will be dearly missed by her daughter Donna Shepard of Southampton and her son-in-law William Frazier of Maryland. She was a loving grandmother to William and Nicholas Frazier, Sarah Magee and her husband Tim, Margaret Orszulak and her husband Steve. Margaret was a great-grandmother to Hannah Orszulak, Jackson and Molly Magee. She also leaves her sisters Arlene Sedlak of Wilmington, North Carolina and Eva Poudrier of Westfield.



She was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Fraser in 2010 and son-in-law, Kevin Shepard in 2017. She joins her three sisters and four brothers in her eternal rest.



A private burial will take place at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Agawam at a later date.



The family would like to thank the Federal Unit Staff at CareOne for their kind and compassionate care.



The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton is handling the arrangements.

