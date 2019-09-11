Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita Berndt. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

On July 16, 2019, Margarita Berndt passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Deaconess Rivercrest Wellness and Rehab center in Concord, MA.



The fourth of ten children, Margarita was born on March 4, 1931 in Darregueira, Argentina to missionary parents, Rev. Markus and Charlotte Berndt. In June 1949, she and her family moved back to the United States and settled in the Wausau, WI area where her father continued his minisrty as a Lutheran pastor.



Upon her parent's retirement from active work, Margarita joined her sister Erna, a professor at Smith College in Northampton, MA., and husband Tom to assist in the raising of their son Chris. It is here that Margarita, who was handicapped by a learning disability, blossomed. She quickly became known for her many artistic skills in quilting, sewing, cooking and for sharing her gifts with others.



In her later years, she resided first at the Deaconess Newbury Court and then eventually at Rivercrest.



Predeceasing her were her parents, and her siblings, Rev. Juan Berndt and wife Erma, Rev. Herbert Berndt, Prof. Erna Kelley and husband Thomas, and Rev. Manfred Berndt. Surviving siblings are Martin Berndt, Palo Alto, CA., Rev. Lee Berndt, Louisville, KY., Dr. Theodore Berndt, Reno, NV., Prof. Dorothy Fletcher, Atlanta, GA., Prof. Ernst Berndt, Boston, MA and many nephews and nieces.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14, at 11:00 a.m., at Deaconess' Duvall Chapel at 80 Deaconess Road in Concord, MA. Margarita will be laid to rest with her sister Erna, and Erna's husband Thomas Kelley at the Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg, MA., in a private ceremony at a later date.



If desired, a memorial gift in Margarita's name that benefits the Deaconess Community may be made to New England Deaconess Association, and sent to:



Deaconess Abundant Life Communities



Development Director



80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742



Gifts may also be directed to support the chaplaincy by designating "Spiritual Life Fund" on the memo line.



CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON is in charge

