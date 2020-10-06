1/
Margola "Peggy" Freedman
1921 - 2020
Margola (Peggy) Freedman (1921-2020) passed away on October 2, 2020 in Amherst, MA. A native of Worcester, MA, Peggy was a longtime resident of Springfield, MA. A devoted and supportive mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Peggy was a great cook and liked nothing more than patchkying in the kitchen and garden, creating scrumptious meals (sometimes on very short notice)for friends and family. She was a long time supporter of progressive causes, a member of the local League of Women Voters, and the Springfield Civic Society even as she was the backbone of the office of Pioneer Furniture which she ran with her husband Samuel Freedman. She took a great interest in the arts and civic organizations. She was the first Jewish president of the Women's Section of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and was president of the Springfield Chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women and subsequently Chair of their Scholarship Committee. In her retirement years Peg and Sam spent time traveling, playing tennis and taking courses at the local Learning in Retirement Group. Her personal warmth, ready smile, and supportive attitude are treasured by all who knew her. She leaves three children. Six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: Marc and Lois Freedman and their children Maura and Kara; Russell and Martha Freedman and their children Neal and Rebecca and their grandchildren Sam, Jacob, Max & Rosalie; and Neal Pruchansky and Robin Luberoff and her children Jesse and Eli. In lieu of flowers, contributions and can be made to the Rosenberg Fund for Children, 116 Pleasant St., Suite 348, Easthampton, MA 01027.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
