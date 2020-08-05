Marguerite A. (Wells) Tarasiewicz, 100, of Lexington SC, formerly of Southampton, MA passed away peacefully Monday Aug. 3, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center in South Carolina. She was born June 14, 1920, in Springfield, MA the daughter of the late George and Helen (O'Neil) Wells. She was educated in the Westfield Schools, a graduate of the Westfield High School and later from the former Burreby-Rose Beauty Academy in Springfield. Marguerite was employed at both the former Helen's Beauty Shop and Fran's Beauty Shop, both in Westfield. She was a communicant of the former Scared Heart of Jesus Church in Easthampton, presently the Our Lady of the Valley Parish. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality, the parish Scripture Program, a longtime CCD teacher, and an active member of the Parish Festival Committee. Marguerite was a former Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and an Election Poll Worker for the Town of Southampton. Her beloved husband William Tarasiewicz passed away in 2002. She leaves her loving children Thomas W. Tarasiewicz (Patricia) of Wallingford CT and Mary Ellen Metro (Stephan) of Lexington, SC, her 3 cherished grandchildren Stefanie Metro, Steven and Brian Tarasiewicz, her 6 adored great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Marguerite was predeceased by her cherished Grandson Capt. Michael Tarasiewicz, who passed away in 2016 and her loving sister Madeline Nied. A Calling hour will be held Monday Aug 10, 2020 from 9:30-11 am at the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St., with a mass of Christian Burial to be held 11:30 AM at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St. both in Easthampton. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Westfield, Ma



