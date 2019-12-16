Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite L. Townsend. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite "Peggy" Townsend (née Marguerite Anne Lehmann) passed away on October 19, 2019 in Northampton, Massachusetts. She was 91 years old.



Born December 15, 1927 in Onalaska, Wisconsin to Dr. Raymond H. Lehmann and his wife, Agnes "Tootsie" (Berg), Peggy enjoyed what she described as the ideal, picture-book childhood surrounded and supported by extended family and friends.



Peggy excelled in school, later attending St. Olaf College in Minnesota where she received her Master's degree in English and Speech Therapy in 1949.



After graduation, Peggy moved to New York City. Beautiful, smart, and a fast typist, she was hired right away as a receptionist at LOOK Magazine. She was soon assigned to the upscale fashion magazine FLAIR as a secretary to the infamously demanding fashion editor Fleur Cowles.



She was then hired as a personal secretary to the radio and TV titan, Arthur Godfrey. During this time, she was good friends with Andy Rooney (60 Minutes), and dated a young photographer named Stanley Kubrick. In 1960, Peggy visited Kubrick in Los Angeles. He drove her around the Paramount lot and showed her the sets of "One-Eyed Jacks."



In 1952, Peggy returned home to Wisconsin, and in 1953 married John F. Townsend, the son of the doctor that had delivered her as a baby. After John discharged from the Air Force and was working towards his Master's in Fine Art at the University of Minnesota, Peggy got her first job teaching High School English.



Peggy and John moved to New Mexico in 1958. While John taught Art at the University, Peggy worked with a small touring theater group as an actress, set-designer, and make-up artist.



They relocated to Massachusetts in 1960, when John was hired by the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, and Peggy at Amherst High School. After the birth of her son, Eric, in 1963, and her daughter, Dana, in 1966, Peggy got a job at Northampton High School where she taught English and Drama until her retirement in the late 1980s.



During those years, and in retirement, Peggy traveled to Great Britain, Russia, China, Italy, Norway, Mexico and Malaysia.



A lover of language, Peggy was sharp of wit, savage of eye, and just naturally funny. She loved animals and gave to multiple animal charities. All she ever needed to be completely happy and content was a good book and a good reading light.



Peggy was able to stay comfortably in her Amherst home until health issues required a short hospitalization. She passed away in Northampton, Massachusetts on October 19, 2019, just two months shy of her 92nd birthday.



She is survived by her son Eric Townsend, daughter Dana Townsend (husband Daniel O'Brien), grandchildren Kira and John, and brother-in-law the Rev. Allan Townsend (wife Carla). Peggy's husband, John passed away on June 24, 2019.



A Celebration-of-Life will likely be announced in the Spring.

