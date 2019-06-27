Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Luisa Merritt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Luisa Merritt was born in Guatemala City in 1987 and unexpectedly passed away at her family's home in Florida on February 27, 2019. Maria grew up in Southampton and attended local schools. She was a graduate of American International College and was finishing graduate studies at the time of her death. Maria was a charismatic, talented, loving person who was a gifted athlete and valued business woman. She had served in administrative positions at several health facilities in Florida, but for the last year was persuaded by her family to use her organizational talents to help them put the finishing touches on a Nineteenth Century one-room school house that they were converting to a cottage on the family ranch near Gallatin, Missouri, and to establish office practices for the family's ranching interests. There, Maria enjoyed her first garden, cooked gourmet meals for the family, organized the move to the school house, and provided technological assistance to The Powell Ford, the family ranch. Last summer was particularly special as it provided ample time for family conversations which often gravitated to favorite memories involving travel or sports. It was easy for her family to recall walking Maria and her brother to school when they lived in Sydney, Australia; trying to convince her to keep the Land Rover on the path in South Africa on safari; and listening to her shouts of victory at being the first to spot Dall sheep in Alaska. Closer to home were the stories about her memorable soccer games; anything that pertained to her favorite teams, the Patriots and Red Sox, and family picnics while fishing on the Grand River behind the ranch. Ever the tease, Maria relished frequently reminding other family members of their humorous misadventures through the years. Maria was in Florida at her untimely death because she and her father were preparing to accompany a Smith College alumnae group on a trip to Guatemala, her homeland; unfortunately, that was not to be. Maria is survived by her parents, Robert and Johna of Southampton; her brother Cristian of Gallatin, MO; Mr. and Mrs. Philip Merritt, Carlsbad, CA; Mrs. Beverly Ulmer, El Paso, TX; Mrs. Beth Christiansen, Chanute, KS; Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Kaster, El Dorado, KS; and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dorsch, Sanbornton, NH. She leaves numerous cousins and good friends across the United States and her beloved golden retriever, Shadow. For many years, most of these relatives have gathered to honor Maria on her birthday; they plan to continue that practice in her memory. All will forever miss her incredible energy, humor, and spirit. The family is extremely grateful for the various expressions of sympathy that they have received including all the comments made on the online guestbook at

