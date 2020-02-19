Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Anita Grzeskowicz. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Easthampton- Marie Anita (Truehart) Grzeskowicz, age 87, formerly of West Street, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Monday evening February 17, 2020 in Agawam at Heritage Hall East after a period of failing health.



Marie was born in Northampton, MA on April 27, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Roy E. Truehart and Laura (Quirion) Truehart. She was educated in the Easthampton Public Schools and graduated from Easthampton High School in the class of 1949. In June of 1955, Marie married John Lewis Grzeskowicz and together they raised three children at their West Street home and they celebrated fifty two years of marriage until John's death on January 19, 2008.



Marie was a home maker and was very active in her childrens lives, volunteering in the library at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parochial Elementary School and a girl scout leader. She was very active in the practice of organic gardening and lived a holistic lifestyle, before it's time. Marie loved reading, sewing, crocheting, knitting, cooking, baking and crossword puzzles. She was a former communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish for many years.



She is survived by her devoted and loving family, two daughters; Linda F. Grzeskowicz, Diane K. White and her husband Bruce of Easthampton, a son; John "Jay" R. Grzeskowicz along with Carol Gregory of Virginia, a loving granddaughter; Alison Johnson and husband James Johnson of Georgia, two cherished grandson's; Parker and Bennett Johnson, her sister in law; Joan Grzeskowicz of Westfield and a nephew; Tom Grzeskowicz of Florida.



Services for Marie will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, with calling hours from 10am-12pm, with a funeral service at 12 noon, at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, whom honorably has been entrusted with providing for Marie's care and services. Burial will follow the services at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton.



Her family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Heritage Hall East for their caring love and support that was provided to their mother Marie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marie's memory, to Baystate Home Health & Hospice, 30 Capital Drive, West Springfield, MA, 01089.



For online condolences, please visit

