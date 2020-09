Marie Ileana Giguere (Lumbis), recently of Holyoke, passed away at herhome on Friday, September 25, 2020. Marie was born in 1944 toJoseph Michael Lumbis and Olive Mae Tessier of Northampton,Massachusetts. She leaves behind five children from her first marriageto Maurice V. Spear, Jr. (deceased) of Amherst - Maurice V. Spear III,David H. Spear, Raymond A. Spear, Jeffrey P. Spear, and Lisa M. Hoyle(Spear). She leaves behind one child from her second marriage to LewisE. Tuttle of China, Maine - Patrick A. Tuttle. She has many siblings,nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom sheloved very much. A private burial will take place on September 30th.Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com