Marie Ileana Giguere (Lumbis), recently of Holyoke, passed away at her

home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Marie was born in 1944 to

Joseph Michael Lumbis and Olive Mae Tessier of Northampton,

Massachusetts. She leaves behind five children from her first marriage

to Maurice V. Spear, Jr. (deceased) of Amherst - Maurice V. Spear III,

David H. Spear, Raymond A. Spear, Jeffrey P. Spear, and Lisa M. Hoyle

(Spear). She leaves behind one child from her second marriage to Lewis

E. Tuttle of China, Maine - Patrick A. Tuttle. She has many siblings,

nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she

loved very much. A private burial will take place on September 30th.

Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
