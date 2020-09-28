Marie Ileana Giguere (Lumbis), recently of Holyoke, passed away at her
home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Marie was born in 1944 to
Joseph Michael Lumbis and Olive Mae Tessier of Northampton,
Massachusetts. She leaves behind five children from her first marriage
to Maurice V. Spear, Jr. (deceased) of Amherst - Maurice V. Spear III,
David H. Spear, Raymond A. Spear, Jeffrey P. Spear, and Lisa M. Hoyle
(Spear). She leaves behind one child from her second marriage to Lewis
E. Tuttle of China, Maine - Patrick A. Tuttle. She has many siblings,
nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she
loved very much. A private burial will take place on September 30th.
