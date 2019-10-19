Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Buck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn (Mercer) Buck 1932--2019



Marilyn M. Buck of 36 Vina Lane, Apt 405, Brooklyn, CT, died peacefully at her home on October 9th. She leaves her husband of 65 years, Ernest M. and 3 children, Ernest of Santa Cruz, CA, Michael and wife Carol of Savannah, GA and Susan Lloyd and husband Ned of Woodstock, CT. Marilyn was predeceased by her daughter Mary-Lynn Costas. She also leaves her 7 treasured and well loved grandchildren and her great grandson, Oak.



Marilyn was born May 5, 1932 in Hartford, CT to Daniel and Janet (Aylotte) Mercer. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford and the Class of 1953 St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She was devoted to raising her children as well as work in the nursing profession that she loved. At various times she worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Hartford, as a school nurse in Shutesbury, MA and at several group homes in the Amherst, MA area that specialized in reacquainting deinstitutionalized clients with the community. In keeping with her passion to help others, she was also employed by



The career at which she excelled and loved the most was that of Mom, Grandma and Wife. Her kind and gentle heart will be greatly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Church, 25 Providence Rd., Brooklyn, CT. Burial will be private.



Those wishing to remember Marilyn may make a donation in her memory to Day Kimball Hospice Home Care, 32 S. Main St., Putnam, CT 06260.



The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at

Marilyn (Mercer) Buck 1932--2019Marilyn M. Buck of 36 Vina Lane, Apt 405, Brooklyn, CT, died peacefully at her home on October 9th. She leaves her husband of 65 years, Ernest M. and 3 children, Ernest of Santa Cruz, CA, Michael and wife Carol of Savannah, GA and Susan Lloyd and husband Ned of Woodstock, CT. Marilyn was predeceased by her daughter Mary-Lynn Costas. She also leaves her 7 treasured and well loved grandchildren and her great grandson, Oak.Marilyn was born May 5, 1932 in Hartford, CT to Daniel and Janet (Aylotte) Mercer. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford and the Class of 1953 St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She was devoted to raising her children as well as work in the nursing profession that she loved. At various times she worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Hartford, as a school nurse in Shutesbury, MA and at several group homes in the Amherst, MA area that specialized in reacquainting deinstitutionalized clients with the community. In keeping with her passion to help others, she was also employed by the Salvation Army for several years.The career at which she excelled and loved the most was that of Mom, Grandma and Wife. Her kind and gentle heart will be greatly missed.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Church, 25 Providence Rd., Brooklyn, CT. Burial will be private.Those wishing to remember Marilyn may make a donation in her memory to Day Kimball Hospice Home Care, 32 S. Main St., Putnam, CT 06260.The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close