Marion E. Pratt, 93, of Easthampton, sadly passed away on Sunday April 19th at the Sixteen Acres Healthcare Center from Covid-19. She was born in Palmer on September 14, 1926 to the late Alphonse and Angelina (Berthurme) Tousignan.
She was educated in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School. In 1957, Marion married the love of her life, the late Nelson Pratt Sr. They raised their children and lived in the Thorndike section of Palmer for 20 years before moving to Easthampton in 1996. Marion was employed by the former Diamond National Company for several years before her retirement.
She is survived by her caregiver and grandson, Andres Marrero Jr. of Springfield, her daughter, Mary T. Marrero of W. Cummington, her sister, Constance Gavin and her brother Harold Tousignan both of Brimfield, four grandchildren, one Great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Nelson Pratt Sr. and her son Nelson Jr.
Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery at later date and at the convenience of the family when deemed safe. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information please visit DROZDALFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020