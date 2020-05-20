Marion Emerson,78 of Haydenville, MA passed away in her home, Sunday May 17th after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She joins her husband, Walter Emerson (May 22, 2005) and Son, Dennis (December 25, 2018) in eternal life.



She was born Marion Louise Upright of Montague MA, on March 28, 1942 to Rose M. LaChapelle and Jessie Herbert Upright. Marion spent most of her life in Haydenville where she had an extensive career in sales, including the local A&W drive-in where she met her husband, Walter, while serving on roller-skates. In the following years, she had tremendous success, met many long-lasting friends, and won countless awards by being your "local Avon Lady". Chances are, if you purchased Avon anywhere in Hampshire county back in the 70's- Marion had a hand in it!



She followed that up with working at The Williamsburg General Store, and most recently, Big Lots in Northampton where she continued to share her smiles and laughter with everyone that stopped in.



She loved tag sales, Scrabble, jigsaw puzzles, baking pies, scratch tickets, horse racing at the 3-county fairgrounds, Lilacs and everything purple.



She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Upright , and her sister Shirley Rau. She leaves behind her daughter Ginelle and her husband William Grant of NH, Son Randall Emerson of FL, Son Brian Emerson and his Wife Ann of CT, and Jefferey Emerson of NH. She also leaves lasting memories with her Grandchildren, Rebecca Emerson, Kaitlyn Jennings, Taylor, Jaidyn, and Johnny. Lastly, she leaves Missy her "pretty kitty", and a lifetime of appreciation to her special friends Barbara and Doris.



There will be a private family service held on Saturday May 23rd at Ahearn Funeral Home, Northampton MA, with a burial to follow, at Village Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marion's honor to the Williamsburg Fire Department.



