Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Lapienski. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion "Doris" (Passa) Lapienski, 85, of Hatfield, peacefully departed from this life while surrounded by loving family on Monday, June 17th at Duncaster: Caleb Hitchcock Health Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Marion was born in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on May 30, 1934 to Edward and Sophia Passa. Marion, wife of Stephen S. Lapienski for 56 years until his death on May 18th 2014, leaves behind her daughter Mary Inguanti and her husband Paul Inguanti of South Windsor, Connecticut, and their two children Elyse and Cal; her son Stephen Edward Lapienski and his wife Jaqueline of Easthampton, Massachusetts and their children Seamus Currie and Courtney Brousseau and her husband Jamie Brousseau, and their children Willamine and Theodore. She also leaves behind her loving sisters-in-law, Irene Pringle and Joanne Janczewski and her husband Al Janczewski, and many nieces and nephews.



Marion was a woman of her time and place, growing up with siblings and friends and coming of age in Northampton, Massachusetts. With an analytical mind and a gift for numbers and organization, Marion worked in the bursar's office at Smith College, and later kept the books and managed office matters for her husband's business in West Hatfield, Lapienski's Trucking. For her entire life, Marion gave much of her time to caring for others. In her spare time, she used her artistic talents to paint intricate ceramics and knit beautiful clothing for friends and family; she also enjoyed adventurous long road trips with her husband driving across the country to visit friends and see new places. She retold memorable stories about these trips to her family, from watching the sunrise in Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, Maine to listening to country music and taking in the sights in Branson, Missouri. Marion looked forward to weekend visits with her grandchildren and children, and weekly visits spending time chatting with friends over coffee, at the hair salon, and elsewhere around town. Marion remained active past her official retirement, driving the seniors' van for the Hatfield Council on Aging, continuing her love of connecting with others, building friendships, and telling stories while driving the seniors to appointments around town. Her illustrious storytelling ability showed her attention to detail, which spilled into all aspects of her life including her love of baking - especially pies and cakes, always frustrated if a thin crack appeared in an otherwise perfect cheesecake. Marion's enthusiasm and adventurous spirit remained throughout her life, leading her to take the Amtrak train down to Washington, DC with her daughter for weekend trips to visit her granddaughter, affectionately referred to as "princess weekend."



As recent as this past holiday season, Marion knitted and donated many beautiful hats, mittens, scarves, and blankets to cancer patients, prematurely born babies, and families in need as a long-time member of the Knit-Hawks, a group of Sikorsky Aircraft Company volunteers and friends who contributed their skills and love to New England hospitals and churches. She was unconditionally generous and cared for all those around her. She is survived by close friends and family, including her brother Edward Passa of Chicopee, MA and was pre-deceased by her parents, Edward and Sophia Passa, and her sister Felicia Conn. Marion's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring, compassionate staff at the Duncaster: Caleb Hitchcock Health Center who delivered loving care to Marion 24/7. Additionally, they would like to thank Dr. William Butler, Dr. Ed Tuohy, Dr. Lee Goldstein, and Dr. Joe Saracco of Bridgeport Hospital for their vision, expertise, and clinical care in making these last six months for Marion both comfortable and dignified.



Calling hours will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Drozdal Funeral Home, 120 Damon Road, Northampton, MA. The Funeral Service will begin at 10am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Drozdal Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, Bridge Street, Hatfield, MA. In Marion's memory, donations may be made by check to: Hatfield Council on Aging, 59 Main Street Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information, please visit

Marion "Doris" (Passa) Lapienski, 85, of Hatfield, peacefully departed from this life while surrounded by loving family on Monday, June 17th at Duncaster: Caleb Hitchcock Health Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Marion was born in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on May 30, 1934 to Edward and Sophia Passa. Marion, wife of Stephen S. Lapienski for 56 years until his death on May 18th 2014, leaves behind her daughter Mary Inguanti and her husband Paul Inguanti of South Windsor, Connecticut, and their two children Elyse and Cal; her son Stephen Edward Lapienski and his wife Jaqueline of Easthampton, Massachusetts and their children Seamus Currie and Courtney Brousseau and her husband Jamie Brousseau, and their children Willamine and Theodore. She also leaves behind her loving sisters-in-law, Irene Pringle and Joanne Janczewski and her husband Al Janczewski, and many nieces and nephews.Marion was a woman of her time and place, growing up with siblings and friends and coming of age in Northampton, Massachusetts. With an analytical mind and a gift for numbers and organization, Marion worked in the bursar's office at Smith College, and later kept the books and managed office matters for her husband's business in West Hatfield, Lapienski's Trucking. For her entire life, Marion gave much of her time to caring for others. In her spare time, she used her artistic talents to paint intricate ceramics and knit beautiful clothing for friends and family; she also enjoyed adventurous long road trips with her husband driving across the country to visit friends and see new places. She retold memorable stories about these trips to her family, from watching the sunrise in Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, Maine to listening to country music and taking in the sights in Branson, Missouri. Marion looked forward to weekend visits with her grandchildren and children, and weekly visits spending time chatting with friends over coffee, at the hair salon, and elsewhere around town. Marion remained active past her official retirement, driving the seniors' van for the Hatfield Council on Aging, continuing her love of connecting with others, building friendships, and telling stories while driving the seniors to appointments around town. Her illustrious storytelling ability showed her attention to detail, which spilled into all aspects of her life including her love of baking - especially pies and cakes, always frustrated if a thin crack appeared in an otherwise perfect cheesecake. Marion's enthusiasm and adventurous spirit remained throughout her life, leading her to take the Amtrak train down to Washington, DC with her daughter for weekend trips to visit her granddaughter, affectionately referred to as "princess weekend."As recent as this past holiday season, Marion knitted and donated many beautiful hats, mittens, scarves, and blankets to cancer patients, prematurely born babies, and families in need as a long-time member of the Knit-Hawks, a group of Sikorsky Aircraft Company volunteers and friends who contributed their skills and love to New England hospitals and churches. She was unconditionally generous and cared for all those around her. She is survived by close friends and family, including her brother Edward Passa of Chicopee, MA and was pre-deceased by her parents, Edward and Sophia Passa, and her sister Felicia Conn. Marion's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring, compassionate staff at the Duncaster: Caleb Hitchcock Health Center who delivered loving care to Marion 24/7. Additionally, they would like to thank Dr. William Butler, Dr. Ed Tuohy, Dr. Lee Goldstein, and Dr. Joe Saracco of Bridgeport Hospital for their vision, expertise, and clinical care in making these last six months for Marion both comfortable and dignified.Calling hours will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Drozdal Funeral Home, 120 Damon Road, Northampton, MA. The Funeral Service will begin at 10am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Drozdal Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, Bridge Street, Hatfield, MA. In Marion's memory, donations may be made by check to: Hatfield Council on Aging, 59 Main Street Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close