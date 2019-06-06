Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion "Myron" Pietraszkiewicz. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion (Myron) Pietraszkiewicz 81, a lifelong resident Easthampton died June 5, 2019 at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke. He was born in Easthampton, Ma the son of Myron and Jenny Pietraszkiewicz. He was the husband of Yvette Tetreault Pietraszkiewicz, who passed away early this year. He was raised in Easthampton and went to the Polish schools and later graduated from Smith School in Northampton Class of 1955. Myron enter the Air Force in 1955 and served in France till 1962 when he returned home to his daughter Kim and his wife Yvette, a daughter Tina and a son Ted were born into the family soon after. He worked for several Construction company during his career which included being Easthampton Building Inspector for 16 years, along with being the Building Inspector for Westhampton and Sunderland for many years. Myron was active throughout his life first starting as an Eagle Scout. He was active in the EHA as a member of the Board and the Ice Coordinator, member of the Pascommeck Club, Wycoff Country Club and Pine Grove Golf Club. Myron was a loyal Union Carpenter.



Myron is survived by, two daughters Kim Pietraszkiewicz, Tina White and companion Mark Parizo, and one son Ted and wife Rachel Pietraszkiewicz, three grandchildren Brett, Stephanie and Casey, one great grandson Mason all of Easthampton, three brothers, Robert, Richard and Stanley, a sister Dottie Pietraszkiewicz predeceased him.



A family Funeral for Myron and Yvette Pietraszkiewicz will be Monday June 10 at 11am in the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street, followed by burial in the St Stanislaus Cemetery all of Easthampton, Ma. Visiting hours will be held Sunday June 9, 2019 from 4 to 6pm at Mitchell Funeral Home



In lieu of flowers gifts in their memory may be given to Riverside Industry (Kitchen Unit) 1 Cottage Street, Easthampton Ma 01027.



Marion (Myron) Pietraszkiewicz 81, a lifelong resident Easthampton died June 5, 2019 at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke. He was born in Easthampton, Ma the son of Myron and Jenny Pietraszkiewicz. He was the husband of Yvette Tetreault Pietraszkiewicz, who passed away early this year. He was raised in Easthampton and went to the Polish schools and later graduated from Smith School in Northampton Class of 1955. Myron enter the Air Force in 1955 and served in France till 1962 when he returned home to his daughter Kim and his wife Yvette, a daughter Tina and a son Ted were born into the family soon after. He worked for several Construction company during his career which included being Easthampton Building Inspector for 16 years, along with being the Building Inspector for Westhampton and Sunderland for many years. Myron was active throughout his life first starting as an Eagle Scout. He was active in the EHA as a member of the Board and the Ice Coordinator, member of the Pascommeck Club, Wycoff Country Club and Pine Grove Golf Club. Myron was a loyal Union Carpenter.Myron is survived by, two daughters Kim Pietraszkiewicz, Tina White and companion Mark Parizo, and one son Ted and wife Rachel Pietraszkiewicz, three grandchildren Brett, Stephanie and Casey, one great grandson Mason all of Easthampton, three brothers, Robert, Richard and Stanley, a sister Dottie Pietraszkiewicz predeceased him.A family Funeral for Myron and Yvette Pietraszkiewicz will be Monday June 10 at 11am in the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street, followed by burial in the St Stanislaus Cemetery all of Easthampton, Ma. Visiting hours will be held Sunday June 9, 2019 from 4 to 6pm at Mitchell Funeral HomeIn lieu of flowers gifts in their memory may be given to Riverside Industry (Kitchen Unit) 1 Cottage Street, Easthampton Ma 01027. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 6, 2019

