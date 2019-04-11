Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Ruth Foster. View Sign

Marion Ruth Foster died on April 6, 2019 in the loving care of Linda Manor nursing home in Leeds MA. She was born on December 28, 1925 in Southborough, MA to Beatrice and Clarence Taylor, where she lived until age 3. She moved to Greenfield, MA in 1943, where she met and married Charles Newton Foster on May 29, 1948. Marion was a long-time manager at Sears in Greenfield before moving to Northampton, MA, where she worked as a purchasing manager for Smith College. Marion volunteered at Cooley-Dickenson Hospital Gift Shop for many years and was an avid gardener throughout her lifetime. She was a member and former president of the Northampton Quota Club. She was also a long-time member of Florence Congregational Church, where she played piano and sang in the choir.



Marion was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her brothers George and Clarence Taylor, and her daughter Sharon (Foster) Kellstrom, of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her loving sister Helen Elizabeth Taylor Wallitis of Greenfield, MA (now living in Rusk, TX); her grandchildren Danielle (Kellstrom) Pedderson and Eric Kellstrom; her niece and nephew Michael and Diane (Wallitis) Rockwell; and her five great-grandchildren.



A funeral will be held for Marion at Florence Congregational Church at 130 Pine Street in Florence on Friday April 12, 2019, at 1 PM. Burial will be held immediately following at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield, where Marion will be laid to rest beside her husband Charles. There will be a period of visitation at the church from 12-1 PM on Friday preceding the funeral service.

Marion Ruth Foster died on April 6, 2019 in the loving care of Linda Manor nursing home in Leeds MA. She was born on December 28, 1925 in Southborough, MA to Beatrice and Clarence Taylor, where she lived until age 3. She moved to Greenfield, MA in 1943, where she met and married Charles Newton Foster on May 29, 1948. Marion was a long-time manager at Sears in Greenfield before moving to Northampton, MA, where she worked as a purchasing manager for Smith College. Marion volunteered at Cooley-Dickenson Hospital Gift Shop for many years and was an avid gardener throughout her lifetime. She was a member and former president of the Northampton Quota Club. She was also a long-time member of Florence Congregational Church, where she played piano and sang in the choir.Marion was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her brothers George and Clarence Taylor, and her daughter Sharon (Foster) Kellstrom, of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her loving sister Helen Elizabeth Taylor Wallitis of Greenfield, MA (now living in Rusk, TX); her grandchildren Danielle (Kellstrom) Pedderson and Eric Kellstrom; her niece and nephew Michael and Diane (Wallitis) Rockwell; and her five great-grandchildren.A funeral will be held for Marion at Florence Congregational Church at 130 Pine Street in Florence on Friday April 12, 2019, at 1 PM. Burial will be held immediately following at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield, where Marion will be laid to rest beside her husband Charles. There will be a period of visitation at the church from 12-1 PM on Friday preceding the funeral service. Funeral Home Czelusniak Funeral Home

173 North Street

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 584-3585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close