Majorie Flynn passed away August 12, 2020. Marjorie joined her beloved husband Eddie in his arms in heaven. Marjorie leaves her loving daughter Lucy, son Mark, sons-in law David and Tom, her brother Bill, and sisters Lucy and Betty. She is predeceased by her daughter Laureen and her sister Barbara.The family would like to thank CareOne for their loving help to Marjorie for over nine years.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com