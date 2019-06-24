Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie E. Faneuf. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie E. (LaPalme) Faneuf, 99, of Greenfield passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing facility in Westboro, MA. She was the wife of the late Wilfred H. Faneuf who died in 1982. She was the mother of the late Deborah J. Jordan her loving daughter who died in 2005. She was born in Montague, Ma. Daughter of Henry and Ethel (Pendlebury) LaPalme.



She was a graduate of Greenfield High School class of 1938 and the Franklin County Public School of Nursing in 1941. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor Marjorie enlisted in the Army Nursing Corps where she became a 1st Lt. and served for 4 years. She served overseas at the 3rd General dispensary 168 Station Hospital in England for 2 years and then landing on Omaha Beach following the 9th army through Northern France, the Rhineland, Ardennes, Belgium, Holland and on to Germany. She had always said "Our Country needed us; it was as simple as that". In the course of her service, she received Battle Stars for Battle of Northern France, Battle of Rhineland, Battle of Central Europe and a Presidential Unit Citation, several correspondence between her and her mother during the war have been published in two books, "Since You Went Away," and "We're In This War Too." However, we have been finding quotes from her letters in several other books written about the Greatest Generation.



When her service ended, she returned home, got married and had five children. After doing some private duty nursing, she resumed her nursing career at the Franklin County Public Hospital where she worked in maternity and newborn nursery until she retired in 1985. She was a member of the Nurses Alumni Association of FCPH, Association of Retired Officers, Turners Falls Chapter of the Eastern Star #81, American Legion All Women Post of Metheune #43, Emblem Club of Greenfield and Greenfield Historical Society. Following her retirement, she was active at the Greenfield Senior Center where she was a part of the Golden Dancers who performed at many small venues around town. She volunteered at the vets' center and was a volunteer at FCPH.



She loved to travel and through the years went back to many of the places she was stationed at and traveled through the United States. She was a Communicant of St. James and Andrews Episcopal Church.



She is survived by four children, Michele and her husband Jim Pietras of Granby, Ma, Christopher and his wife Toni Faneuf of Moore, Sc, Jonathan Faneuf of Turners Falls, Ma. And Gayle and her husband Jon Ruscitti of Milford, Ma; A brother Kenneth LaPalme and his companion Jean Lombra of Greenfield; a sister Joan Wert of Muncy, Pa.; ten Grandchildren, nine Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Norman LaPalme, Raymond LaPalme and Ronald LaPalme.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday (6/27/19) at the Church of St. James and Andrews Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Green River Cemetery.



A Calling hour will be Thursday from 9:30am-10:30am at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St. Greenfield.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Metro West Hospice 200 Nickerson Rd. Suite 110 Marlborough, Ma 01752.



For Condolences, please visit





