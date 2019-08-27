Marjorie Files Yurkevicz, 98, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the Elaine Center at Hadley. She was the daughter of Fred and Ethel (Chipman) Files of Poland, Maine.
She married Louis Yurkevicz on November 18, 1945. She had served on the staff of the Washington, DC Home for Foundlings and taught at Eaglebrook and Bement Schools in Deerfield. Later, she was employed by the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association, by Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield for fifteen seasons until her final retirement.
She is survived by her son Mickey and his wife Mary Woods of Halifax, VT, her daughter Dr. Robin Yurkevicz and her husband Dr, Marc Restuccia of Sterling, MA., her grandchildren, Margaret Morgan, Emily and Keyla Yurkevicz and Matthew and Alison Restuccia.
There will be no funeral service and interment will be private.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019