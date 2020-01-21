Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie M. Wilby. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie M. Wilby, 94, of 29 Teaberry Lane, The Lathrop Community, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on January 20, 2020.



She was born in Easthampton on September 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Anthony and Gertrude Kendrew, a lifelong resident of Easthampton with the exception of living in Port Richey, FL for fourteen years.



A 1942 graduate of Easthampton High School, she attended Northampton Commercial College. Her years of employment included secretarial positions at the Pro Brush Company in Florence, The Hotel Northampton, and Tubed Products in Easthampton, retiring in1982. Earlier in life when her family was young, she worked as a waitress at The Log Cabin restaurant for several years.



In 1983, she and her husband Horace moved to Port Richey FL before returning to Easthampton in 1997 to be closer to family. They became residents of Lathrop and Marge quickly became ensconced in the community there. She ran the Inn Café, helped out in the library, was the editorial assistant for the Lathrop Lamp Post newsletter, and served on many committees. She was especially happy to be a resident of Teaberry Lane.



For Marge, family was always her primary focus. She was devoted to her husband Horace and so very proud of her sons Barry and Bruce. She delighted in times shared with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and always looked forward to calls and visits from her nieces and nephews. She loved to cook and especially loved to bake. She thrived on helping others.



She was predeceased by her husband Horace in 1998 and her son Barry in 2016. Marjorie was also predeceased by her brothers Irwin and Leroy and by her sisters Gertrude Mason, Bernadette Kendrew, Lee Brenton, Phyllis Muench, and Eleanor Banas. She was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Church, formerly The Immaculate Conception Church.



Marjorie is survived by her son Bruce and his wife Lisa of Easthampton and by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Keri Guyette, her husband Eric, their children Addison and Ethan of Easthampton. Brian Wilby and his wife Lindsey, their children Mayla, Ramona, and Ovie of Florence. Kevin Wilby and his wife Katie of Duxbury. Stacey Drezek and her husband Dana, their children Taylor and Ryder of Rocky Hill, CT. Katie Chase and her husband Andy, their children Emily and Jacob of Southwick. And Jennifer Wilby of Windsor, CT. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful to Zina, Luda, Adrienne, and Elena from All About You and to Leyla and Maria from Alma Care for all of their help that allowed Marge to stay in her home. Thank you to Nikky from Beacon Hospice for her compassion and support. A very special thank you to Elsa from All About You for her gentle care, love, and companionship she gave to Marge over the past two years. Thank you, too, to the staff at Lathrop for always being there for Marge.



Calling hours will be at Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton on Friday January 24 from 10:00 - 11:00 followed by a service and then burial at Brookside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a donation to The Barry F. Wilby Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Easthampton Savings Bank, PO Box 351, Easthampton, MA 01027.

