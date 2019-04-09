Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Mae Oakley. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Mae Oakley, 84, of Northampton, MA and formerly of Pittsfield, MA where she resided for 50 years, announces that she died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 5, 2019.



Daughter of the late Alfred and Clara Williams, she was born on February 25, 1935 in Williamstown, MA. She was married to David A. Oakley on April 6, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, MA.



Primarily a homemaker, Marjorie will be remembered as a devoted mother to her five children. She loved to make special family dinners to bring the family together. Marjorie was an avid 500 Rummy card player. She enjoyed indoor and outdoor gardening and never missed watching a Celtics basketball game. Selfless in character, Marjorie moved both her parents from Williamstown to Pittsfield and cared for them until their deaths.



Survivors include daughters, Teresa Oakley Smallwood (Phil), Karen Limero (Bill), Denise Oakley, Kathleen Oakley, a son, David Oakley, a sister, Corrine Benoit, a brother, Alfred Williams, Jr.,two grandsons, David Limero (Amanda), Ryan Limero, great granddaughter, Abigail Limero, and brother-in-law Wray Gunn Sr. (Cora). She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, David A. Oakley in 1982, three sisters, Barbara Stallings (Ralph), Alfreda Williams, and Shirley Freckleton, and sister-in-law, Dolores Gunn.



A memorial service will take place at The First United Methodist Church on 55 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Family will greet friends from 10 -11 AM, and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield, MA.



Donations in memory of Marjorie M. Oakley may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061. Please visit

It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Mae Oakley, 84, of Northampton, MA and formerly of Pittsfield, MA where she resided for 50 years, announces that she died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 5, 2019.Daughter of the late Alfred and Clara Williams, she was born on February 25, 1935 in Williamstown, MA. She was married to David A. Oakley on April 6, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, MA.Primarily a homemaker, Marjorie will be remembered as a devoted mother to her five children. She loved to make special family dinners to bring the family together. Marjorie was an avid 500 Rummy card player. She enjoyed indoor and outdoor gardening and never missed watching a Celtics basketball game. Selfless in character, Marjorie moved both her parents from Williamstown to Pittsfield and cared for them until their deaths.Survivors include daughters, Teresa Oakley Smallwood (Phil), Karen Limero (Bill), Denise Oakley, Kathleen Oakley, a son, David Oakley, a sister, Corrine Benoit, a brother, Alfred Williams, Jr.,two grandsons, David Limero (Amanda), Ryan Limero, great granddaughter, Abigail Limero, and brother-in-law Wray Gunn Sr. (Cora). She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, David A. Oakley in 1982, three sisters, Barbara Stallings (Ralph), Alfreda Williams, and Shirley Freckleton, and sister-in-law, Dolores Gunn.A memorial service will take place at The First United Methodist Church on 55 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Family will greet friends from 10 -11 AM, and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield, MA.Donations in memory of Marjorie M. Oakley may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to her family. WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 are in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Wellington Funeral Service

220 East Street

Pittsfield , MA 01201

(413) 445-4064 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close