Mark E. Scott
1940 - 2020
Mark E. "Scotty" Scott 80, of Admiral St. died July 17, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born July 6, 1940 in Chicopee MA., the son of Fred A. & Amy A. (Cooney) Scott. He was a graduate of E.H.S. and served in the U.S. Army in the Far East. Scotty worked at National Felt & National Nonwoven for 31 years and was an avid Race Fan. He leaves his wife Diane S. Scott after many years of marriage, two daughters; Brandie Dobbins of Springfield and Marcia Whitney of Hillsboro N.H., 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton, has been entrusted with his cremation. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus crisis, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to crotchedmountain.org.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
July 21, 2020
Diane and Family
Very sorry for your Loss, Alot of Fun Times Remembered
Bob and Sue Adamski
Adamski
Friend
July 21, 2020
MY GOOD OLD FRIEND SCOTT. YOU WILL BE MISSED BY MANY.
WAYNE CANTIN
Friend
July 21, 2020
am so sorry Diane , always loved Scotty's sweet nature
Heidi Corbett
Friend
