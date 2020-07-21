Mark E. "Scotty" Scott 80, of Admiral St. died July 17, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born July 6, 1940 in Chicopee MA., the son of Fred A. & Amy A. (Cooney) Scott. He was a graduate of E.H.S. and served in the U.S. Army in the Far East. Scotty worked at National Felt & National Nonwoven for 31 years and was an avid Race Fan. He leaves his wife Diane S. Scott after many years of marriage, two daughters; Brandie Dobbins of Springfield and Marcia Whitney of Hillsboro N.H., 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton, has been entrusted with his cremation. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus crisis, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to crotchedmountain.org
.