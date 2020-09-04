Mark Humphrey, Visual Artist and Gallery Owner, dies at 71.



Mark Humphrey, brother of Marsha Humphrey of Hatfield, died on June 11 th due to complications from cancer at The Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach, Long Island.



A highly sought after art consultant, designer and curator, Mr. Humphrey's abstract minimalist paintings and collages have been in exhibitions, galleries, museums and in hundreds of personal collections. This year marked the 40 th anniversary of the Mark Humphrey Gallery in Southampton, Long Island, which he established in 1980 with his partner of 42 years, Larry Rundie.



Mark Nathan Humphrey was born in Iowa City, Iowa on December 21, 1948. Mr. Humphrey graduated from Syracuse University, where he studied with Marilyn Minter, and then with Brice Marden at The Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine. After receiving an MFA from Ohio University in 1975 he moved to New York City where he found his home.



Mark and Larry loved traveling and together explored countries and cultures around the world.



Mr. Humphrey was a passionate supporter of The Innocence Project and of the Southampton Animal Shelter, where he found great joy in fostering and rehabilitating many dogs in the shelter. He is survived by his husband Larry Rundie, sister Marsha Humphrey, and her husband Steve Jasinski of Western Massachusetts.



