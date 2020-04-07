Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark J. Lyons. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Joseph Lyons passed away suddenly at home on Friday, March 27. He was 64. He was the third of five children born to the late Anthony and Rita Lyons of Dennis. Mark graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth High School in 1973. At 19, he moved to Amherst to pursue his love of music, hunting, nature, and skiing. Mark worked in restaurants before starting a building career at Sawmill River Post and Beam in Leverett and worked at Home Depot. Mark loved music and played stand-up and electric bass in the band Spellbound years ago. He was a hockey coach for ten years for the Amherst Hockey Association, which he enjoyed immensely. Between coaching and having four hockey players of his own, Mark spent many hours in the rinks, and on the road with his family. He loved it.



But the biggest love in Mark's life was his children. He was very proud of their accomplishments, and loved them and his tiny granddaughters endlessly. He will be deeply missed.



Mark is survived by brothers Paul (Jane) Lyons of Leeds, Peter (Marcella) Lyons of Yarmouth, and sister Christina Appleby of Barnard, VT. He leaves his children Jeremy of Bridgewater, Jeffrey of Miami, Julianne (Garrett) Bellinghausen of Kingston, Joseph and Jenna, both of Yarmouth, as well as the mother of his children, Dee Wordell of Yarmouth. He leaves two granddaughters, Livia and Jade and 4 nephews, a niece, and a grandnephew.



His brother Gerry Lyons, and his infant son, Andrew, predeceased Mark.



The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SIDS research in Andrew's honor (American SIDS Institute, 525 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. Mark will be buried with his son Andrew. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



