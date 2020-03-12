Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark J. Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark J. Sullivan, 66, of Southampton died unexpectedly on March 10, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1954, to David and Helen (Hartnett) of Northampton where he attended local schools and graduated from Northampton High School in 1971.



He worked for the City of Northampton starting out in the Water Department and later transferred to the Fire Department til his retirement in 1998. More recently he enjoyed being a meal deliverer for Highland Valley Elder Services. He had been a member of the Hampshire Lodge of Masons in Haydenville and also a member of the Melha Shrine in Springfield.



Mark is survived by his wife, Marcia, along with his step-daughter Lorelei (Andy) of New York and his step-son Fletcher (Kelly) of Chicopee and his grandson Shade. He also leaves his brother James of West Springfield. Mark was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister Susan Haley, of Virginia.



Calling hours will be March 28, 2020, from 10 am til 12 pm followed by a short memorial at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to Shriners' Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.

