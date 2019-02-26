Mark L. Newsome, 50, of Westfield passed away on February 23, 2019 at the Holyoke Medical Center unexpectedly. He is the son of William and Eileen (Brodeur) Bowen. Mark was a member of the local 108 carpenters union in Springfield, he worked as a millwright for A. R. Green in Holyoke, Coca-Cola in Northampton and currently at Diana's bakery in Agawam. He was a member of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club where he'd loved to cook breakfast for everyone there. Mark loved the outdoors and was an avid bow hunter and loved to fish and go ice fishing. He enjoyed riding his Harley and his favorite pastime was hanging with his grandson Jackson. He will be dearly be missed by his wife Lori L. (Kaciak) Newsome, his parents Eileen and William Bowen of Westfield. His mother and father-in-law Billy and Theresa Kellogg and his wife's father Alex Kariack and his wife Ann.
He leaves three children; Nathan Carriere, Cody Newsome and Jaimee Carriere all of Westfield. He also leaves his sister Karie-Ann Newsome of FL and her partner Jay Brunelle. His brother and sister-in-law Michael and Sherrie Kaciak of SC and sister-in-law Cindy Haseltine of Florence. Mark (Grumpa)will never be forgotten by his grandson Jackson Grimsley of Westfield along with his labs Harley, Whiskey and Ty. Mark was blessed with great friends that he considered his brothers Duffy, Richard, David, Larry, Chris and Simon. He also was an Uncle (Unkey Monkey) to Brittany, Bailey, Josh, Tamra, Haley, Brian, Brett and Anthony and his partner Quaverly. He also leaves his great-nieces Lada amd Pippa.
Calling hours will be held at the BOUCHER-OBRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton on Friday , March 1, 2019 from 3 pm to 6 pm. All are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019