Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Newsome. View Sign

Mark L. Newsome, 50, of Westfield passed away on February 23, 2019 at the Holyoke Medical Center unexpectedly. He is the son of William and Eileen (Brodeur) Bowen. Mark was a member of the local 108 carpenters union in Springfield, he worked as a millwright for A. R. Green in Holyoke, Coca-Cola in Northampton and currently at Diana's bakery in Agawam. He was a member of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club where he'd loved to cook breakfast for everyone there. Mark loved the outdoors and was an avid bow hunter and loved to fish and go ice fishing. He enjoyed riding his Harley and his favorite pastime was hanging with his grandson Jackson. He will be dearly be missed by his wife Lori L. (Kaciak) Newsome, his parents Eileen and William Bowen of Westfield. His mother and father-in-law Billy and Theresa Kellogg and his wife's father Alex Kariack and his wife Ann.



He leaves three children; Nathan Carriere, Cody Newsome and Jaimee Carriere all of Westfield. He also leaves his sister Karie-Ann Newsome of FL and her partner Jay Brunelle. His brother and sister-in-law Michael and Sherrie Kaciak of SC and sister-in-law Cindy Haseltine of Florence. Mark (Grumpa)will never be forgotten by his grandson Jackson Grimsley of Westfield along with his labs Harley, Whiskey and Ty. Mark was blessed with great friends that he considered his brothers Duffy, Richard, David, Larry, Chris and Simon. He also was an Uncle (Unkey Monkey) to Brittany, Bailey, Josh, Tamra, Haley, Brian, Brett and Anthony and his partner Quaverly. He also leaves his great-nieces Lada amd Pippa.



Calling hours will be held at the BOUCHER-OBRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton on Friday , March 1, 2019 from 3 pm to 6 pm. All are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to the .

Mark L. Newsome, 50, of Westfield passed away on February 23, 2019 at the Holyoke Medical Center unexpectedly. He is the son of William and Eileen (Brodeur) Bowen. Mark was a member of the local 108 carpenters union in Springfield, he worked as a millwright for A. R. Green in Holyoke, Coca-Cola in Northampton and currently at Diana's bakery in Agawam. He was a member of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club where he'd loved to cook breakfast for everyone there. Mark loved the outdoors and was an avid bow hunter and loved to fish and go ice fishing. He enjoyed riding his Harley and his favorite pastime was hanging with his grandson Jackson. He will be dearly be missed by his wife Lori L. (Kaciak) Newsome, his parents Eileen and William Bowen of Westfield. His mother and father-in-law Billy and Theresa Kellogg and his wife's father Alex Kariack and his wife Ann.He leaves three children; Nathan Carriere, Cody Newsome and Jaimee Carriere all of Westfield. He also leaves his sister Karie-Ann Newsome of FL and her partner Jay Brunelle. His brother and sister-in-law Michael and Sherrie Kaciak of SC and sister-in-law Cindy Haseltine of Florence. Mark (Grumpa)will never be forgotten by his grandson Jackson Grimsley of Westfield along with his labs Harley, Whiskey and Ty. Mark was blessed with great friends that he considered his brothers Duffy, Richard, David, Larry, Chris and Simon. He also was an Uncle (Unkey Monkey) to Brittany, Bailey, Josh, Tamra, Haley, Brian, Brett and Anthony and his partner Quaverly. He also leaves his great-nieces Lada amd Pippa.Calling hours will be held at the BOUCHER-OBRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton on Friday , March 1, 2019 from 3 pm to 6 pm. All are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to the . Funeral Home Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home

7 Pleasant Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

(413) 527-0015 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.